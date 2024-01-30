GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Stock Position Raised by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GMS. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in GMS in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of GMS during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in GMS by 32.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in GMS by 29.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price target on GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $354,350.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $354,350.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $824,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 3,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,396 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GMS Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of GMS stock opened at $84.57 on Tuesday. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.93 and a 1 year high of $85.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.12. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Stories

