GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 2,113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 516 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $44,479.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,304.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $365,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,549,005.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $44,479.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,304.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,201 shares of company stock valued at $11,550,345. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. StockNews.com cut GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Benchmark increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised GoDaddy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

GoDaddy Price Performance

GDDY opened at $107.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 1.10. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.43 and a 12 month high of $109.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 8.45%. Research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

