Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 33,048 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 235.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,048 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ONEQ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $61.58 on Tuesday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $43.07 and a 1 year high of $61.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

