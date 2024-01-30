Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 9,562 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Free Report) by 401.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,562 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 401.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $108,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.21 million, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $153.20 and a 12 month high of $178.08.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.