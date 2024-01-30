Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Elevance Health by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,617,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,640,000 after acquiring an additional 342,468 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its position in Elevance Health by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 141,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,909,000 after acquiring an additional 13,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $564.60.

ELV stock opened at $486.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $114.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $508.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $475.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.42.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.52%.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

