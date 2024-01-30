Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

SLYV stock opened at $81.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.27.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

