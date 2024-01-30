Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock opened at $139.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.50. The company has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $140.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.29.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808 over the last three months. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

