Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,129 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,136,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,200,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,990,000 after buying an additional 1,168,230 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,015,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,826,000 after buying an additional 526,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,902,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,947,000 after buying an additional 981,773 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.15 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $56.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.61. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

