Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stake in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,816 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 1.18% of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,227,000 after purchasing an additional 118,908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 344,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,189,000 after purchasing an additional 133,861 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 295,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 1,473.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 142,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 133,367 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PXE opened at $30.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.36. Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $33.95. The stock has a market cap of $157.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.83.

Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

