Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 716.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $495.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.11 and a 52 week high of $496.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $318.00 and its 200 day moving average is $291.63.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $335.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura Instinet started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.00.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total value of $4,011,571.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,919 shares of company stock valued at $22,983,188 over the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

