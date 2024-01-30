Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,568 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.62.

Target Price Performance

Target stock opened at $141.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.67. The stock has a market cap of $65.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

