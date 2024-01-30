Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $2.25 Million Holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.76% of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 116,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000.

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EQL opened at $110.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $325.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.76. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $93.75 and a 52 week high of $110.57.

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Profile

The ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Select Sector Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of all select sector SPDR ETFs. EQL was launched on Jul 7, 2009 and is managed by ALPS.

