Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,424,000 after purchasing an additional 106,593 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in AGCO by 4.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,318,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,153,000 after purchasing an additional 140,652 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 24.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,042,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,852,000 after purchasing an additional 601,877 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AGCO by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,078,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,117,000 after purchasing an additional 40,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AGCO by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,773,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,751,000 after purchasing an additional 38,920 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO opened at $123.59 on Tuesday. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $109.81 and a 12 month high of $145.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.13.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.54%.

AGCO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.40.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

