Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $97.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.45. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

