Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,602 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 35,618 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.6% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 284,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.4% during the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.6% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,123,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,767,000 after acquiring an additional 28,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $887,276,793.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $887,276,793.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at $22,763,907.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 117.92%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

