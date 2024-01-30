Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 127 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 64,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,765,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $126.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $86.41 and a one year high of $126.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

