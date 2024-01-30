Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 284 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 39.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $313.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $287.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.79. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $313.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $167.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. SVB Leerink upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Argus upped their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.90.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

