Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 3,898 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,898 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 65,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.77. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

