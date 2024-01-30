Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 39,573 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,573 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 77.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of RTX by 8.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,368,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,455,000 after acquiring an additional 100,786 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 4.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 25.1% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America raised RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.82.

RTX stock opened at $90.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.17. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $104.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $129.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

