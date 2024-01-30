Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 411 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,632 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,630,903 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $545,353,000 after acquiring an additional 242,244 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.8% in the third quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 89,086 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 168.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 57,537 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 36,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT opened at $113.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.85 and a 200 day moving average of $103.76. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.48%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

