Grit Real Estate Income Group (LON:GR1T) Trading Down 2.8%

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (LON:GR1T – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20.71 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20.71 ($0.26). Approximately 41,617 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 93,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.30 ($0.27).

Grit Real Estate Income Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £102.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -517.68 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 19.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 25.98.

Insider Activity

In other Grit Real Estate Income Group news, insider Leon van de Moortele acquired 46,000 shares of Grit Real Estate Income Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £7,820 ($9,941.52). In other news, insider David Love purchased 52,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of £7,873.95 ($10,010.11). Also, insider Leon van de Moortele acquired 46,000 shares of Grit Real Estate Income Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £7,820 ($9,941.52). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 193,393 shares of company stock valued at $3,182,695. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Grit Real Estate Income Group

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is the leading pan-African real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa). These high-quality assets are underpinned by predominantly US$ and Euro denominated long-term leases with a wide range of blue-chip multinational tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors.

