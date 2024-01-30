Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) vs. Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Financial Review

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Free Report) and Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and Trade Desk’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grom Social Enterprises $5.43 million 0.30 -$16.33 million N/A N/A Trade Desk $1.58 billion 22.22 $53.38 million $0.31 230.68

Trade Desk has higher revenue and earnings than Grom Social Enterprises.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grom Social Enterprises -298.87% -72.81% -60.79% Trade Desk 8.35% 7.38% 3.54%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Trade Desk shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Trade Desk shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Grom Social Enterprises has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trade Desk has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Grom Social Enterprises and Trade Desk, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00 Trade Desk 2 1 24 0 2.81

Grom Social Enterprises currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,309.35%. Trade Desk has a consensus price target of $82.81, indicating a potential upside of 15.80%. Given Grom Social Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grom Social Enterprises is more favorable than Trade Desk.

Summary

Trade Desk beats Grom Social Enterprises on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grom Social Enterprises

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires, develops, and builds commercial potential of kids and family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc. operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices. It also provides data and other value-added services. The company serves advertising agencies, brands, and other service providers for advertisers. The Trade Desk, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, California.

