Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Acquired by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 33.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 26,548 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 65,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 235,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 65,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $8.80.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HBI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

