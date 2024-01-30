Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Position Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Harley-Davidson worth $8,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 3.4% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 3.9% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

HOG opened at $34.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 13.41%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

