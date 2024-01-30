Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Boosts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,987,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268,032 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,861,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.90.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

