Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 2,869 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $27,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in DraftKings by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 105,660 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $3,619,911.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,820,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,619,435.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 105,660 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $3,619,911.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,820,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,619,435.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $3,780,944.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 652,984 shares in the company, valued at $23,389,886.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,408,800 shares of company stock valued at $89,858,006 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $39.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.34. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $40.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $789.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.26 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. Equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Guggenheim raised their price target on DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on DraftKings from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on DraftKings from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

View Our Latest Report on DraftKings

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.