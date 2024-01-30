Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys Shares of 1,859 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 48.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 204.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 58.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $72.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.40. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.94 and a 12-month high of $83.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $480.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.56 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OLLI. TheStreet cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.23.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,086. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

