Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Cuts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 711 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. CNB Bank grew its position in Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA opened at $205.17 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.75. The firm has a market cap of $124.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.60.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.19.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

