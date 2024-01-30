Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $775.25.

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $896.16 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $569.95 and a fifty-two week high of $897.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $827.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $760.19. The company has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

