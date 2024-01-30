Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $136,000 Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 389.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 81.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 84.1% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens reduced their target price on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.25.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $365.94 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $342.69 and a 12 month high of $541.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $458.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

