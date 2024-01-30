Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $257,000 Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 40,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 341,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,653,000 after buying an additional 19,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH opened at $101.45 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $103.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.83 and a 200-day moving average of $88.94.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

