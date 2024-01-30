Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New $185,000 Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 22.5% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 1.6% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 86,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in Elevance Health by 5.7% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $486.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $475.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $508.78. The company has a market cap of $114.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.23 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $564.60.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

