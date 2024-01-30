Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases Shares of 3,945 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $476,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,091,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $289,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $4,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $74.38 on Tuesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $87.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.47. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion and a PE ratio of 22.14.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

