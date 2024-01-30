Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Raises Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 323.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Vistra were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 48.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vistra by 311.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Vistra Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.81. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $40.86.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.77). Vistra had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

