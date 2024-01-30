Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Reduces Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,128 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,052,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,062,000 after purchasing an additional 312,531 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,863,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,607,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,459 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.13, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.90. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $21.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,991.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $280,678.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,927,188.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $79,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,991.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 971,777 shares of company stock valued at $19,041,931 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

