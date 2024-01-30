Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 3,729 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,729 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,743,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.26 per share, with a total value of $105,040,652.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,715,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,686,314,349.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $58.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.50. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $67.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

