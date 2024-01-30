Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 938 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 57.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Hershey were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Hershey by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323,971.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,565 shares of company stock worth $1,241,795. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock opened at $192.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.28. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The firm has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.34.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.27.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

