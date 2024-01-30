Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRVSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.34 and last traded at $3.22. Approximately 255,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 717,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Harvest Health & Recreation Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22.

Harvest Health & Recreation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harvest Health and Recreation, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, processes, sells, and retails inhalable, ingestible, and topical cannabis products in the United States. The company offers cannabis oil products; inhalables, including flower, dabbable concentrates, pre-filled vaporizer pens, and cartridges; and capsules, tinctures, and cannabis product edibles, including chocolates, gummies, mints, fruit chews, and dissolvable mouth strips under the Avenue, CBX SCIENCES, EVOLAB, ALCHEMY, CHROMA, CO2LORS, GOODSUN, MODERN FLOWER, and ROLL ONE brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Health & Recreation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Health & Recreation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.