Head to Head Analysis: Bone Biologics (BBLG) & Its Rivals

Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) is one of 50 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Bone Biologics to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Bone Biologics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bone Biologics N/A -142.95% -93.35% Bone Biologics Competitors -77.84% -76.38% -16.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bone Biologics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bone Biologics 0 0 0 0 N/A Bone Biologics Competitors 377 1143 2355 95 2.55

Institutional and Insider Ownership

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 14.72%. Given Bone Biologics’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bone Biologics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

42.4% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Bone Biologics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bone Biologics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bone Biologics N/A -$1.49 million -0.07 Bone Biologics Competitors $1.33 billion $122.62 million 29.91

Bone Biologics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bone Biologics. Bone Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Bone Biologics has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bone Biologics’ peers have a beta of 0.90, indicating that their average share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bone Biologics peers beat Bone Biologics on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Bone Biologics Company Profile

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1. The company's platform technology is used in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. Bone Biologics Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

