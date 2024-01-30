Head to Head Analysis: TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) vs. Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) and Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TRACON Pharmaceuticals and Innate Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRACON Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -53.84% Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innate Pharma has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

40.2% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Innate Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.9% of Innate Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TRACON Pharmaceuticals and Innate Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRACON Pharmaceuticals $350,000.00 18.42 -$29.14 million ($0.58) -0.36 Innate Pharma $60.78 million 3.61 -$61.22 million N/A N/A

TRACON Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Innate Pharma.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and Innate Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TRACON Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Innate Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

TRACON Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $4.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1,993.40%. Innate Pharma has a consensus target price of $9.83, suggesting a potential upside of 262.85%. Given TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe TRACON Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Innate Pharma.

Summary

TRACON Pharmaceuticals beats Innate Pharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications. The company's clinical stage products also include TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mesothelioma, and in Phase I clinical trial to treat solid tumors and lymphomas, lung cancer, and glioblastoma; and TJ004309, a CD73 antibody that is in Phase I clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. In addition, it is developing bispecific antibodies, which are in preclinical stage. It has collaboration and license agreements with 3D Medicines Co., Ltd. and Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. for the development of envafolimab; I-Mab Biopharma for the development of CD73 antibody TJ004309 and bispecific antibodies; and cooperative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma S.A., a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), an Anti-C5aR Antibody; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager. Its products in preclinical trials are IPH43, an anti-MICA/B ADC and IPH4501, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC); and IPH65, a tetra-specific proprietary antibody. The company has licensing and collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, and Orega Biotech; and co-development and license agreement with MedImmune Limited. Innate Pharma S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

