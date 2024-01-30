Head-To-Head Comparison: Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) and ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

ServisFirst Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. ServisFirst Bancshares pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida pays out 58.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ServisFirst Bancshares has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ServisFirst Bancshares and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServisFirst Bancshares $449.43 million 8.27 $251.50 million $4.26 16.02 Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida $768.13 million 2.93 $104.03 million $1.24 21.31

Analyst Ratings

ServisFirst Bancshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida. ServisFirst Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServisFirst Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 0 2 2 0 2.50

ServisFirst Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $49.00, suggesting a potential downside of 28.21%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a consensus price target of $26.60, suggesting a potential upside of 0.64%. Given Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida is more favorable than ServisFirst Bancshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.3% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

ServisFirst Bancshares has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ServisFirst Bancshares and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServisFirst Bancshares 29.64% 17.21% 1.54% Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 13.54% 5.04% 0.70%

Summary

ServisFirst Bancshares beats Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans. It also offers other banking products and services comprising telephone and mobile banking, Internet banking, direct deposit, traveler's checks, safe deposit boxes, attorney trust accounts, automatic account transfers, automated teller machines, and debit and credit card systems; treasury and cash management services; wire transfer, night depository, banking-by-mail, and remote capture services; and correspondent banking services to other financial institutions. In addition, the company holds and manages participations in residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans originated by ServisFirst Bank in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

(Get Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal or family purposes. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Stuart, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.