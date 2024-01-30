Head to Head Contrast: Barinthus Biotherapeutics (BRNS) & Its Rivals

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) is one of 984 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Barinthus Biotherapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Barinthus Biotherapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Barinthus Biotherapeutics $44.70 million $5.34 million -1.33 Barinthus Biotherapeutics Competitors $8.94 billion $264.79 million -2.28

Barinthus Biotherapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Barinthus Biotherapeutics. Barinthus Biotherapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a beta of -0.51, indicating that its stock price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barinthus Biotherapeutics’ peers have a beta of 0.83, indicating that their average stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Barinthus Biotherapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barinthus Biotherapeutics -409.18% -34.72% -30.65% Barinthus Biotherapeutics Competitors -2,008.18% -191.36% -30.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Barinthus Biotherapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barinthus Biotherapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Barinthus Biotherapeutics Competitors 5808 17512 42532 856 2.58

Barinthus Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 457.62%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 106.32%. Given Barinthus Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Barinthus Biotherapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.1% of Barinthus Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Barinthus Biotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Barinthus Biotherapeutics peers beat Barinthus Biotherapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel T cell immunotherapeutics to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. It is advancing a pipeline of product candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate designed as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic HBV infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate for persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV); VTP-1000, an autoimmune candidate designed to utilize the SNAP-TI platform to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate designed to treat recurrent prostate cancer; and VTP-1100, a preclinical cancer candidate designed to utilize the SNAP-CI platform to treat patients with HPV-related cancer. The company was formerly known as Vaccitech plc and changed its name to Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc in November 2023. Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Harwell, the United Kingdom.

