Head-To-Head Contrast: Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) versus Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) and Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Roblox has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutanix has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Roblox and Nutanix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roblox $2.23 billion 10.62 -$924.37 million ($1.83) -22.50 Nutanix $1.86 billion 7.42 -$254.56 million ($0.79) -72.08

Profitability

Nutanix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Roblox. Nutanix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Roblox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Roblox and Nutanix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roblox -42.54% -536.12% -20.15% Nutanix -9.33% N/A -4.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.9% of Roblox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.7% of Nutanix shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Roblox shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Nutanix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Roblox and Nutanix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roblox 2 4 15 1 2.68 Nutanix 0 2 11 0 2.85

Roblox currently has a consensus price target of $43.52, indicating a potential upside of 5.69%. Nutanix has a consensus price target of $51.45, indicating a potential downside of 9.63%. Given Roblox’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Roblox is more favorable than Nutanix.

Summary

Roblox beats Nutanix on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. Roblox Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc. provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters. It also provides Nutanix Cloud Management that provides management, capacity planning, operational analytics, automated remediation, self-service, and one-click administration; cloud governance; and automation services that streamline application lifecycle management, provide self-service for infrastructure and applications, and deliver multicloud orchestration. In addition, the company offers Nutanix Files, an enterprise-grade network file system and server message block files services; Nutanix Objects, a S3-compatible object services; Nutanix Data Lens, a data security governance solution; and Nutanix database service that provides automated database management to simplify database administration and to manage database copies. Further, it provides product support, and consulting and implementation services. The company serves customers in a range of industries, including automotive, consumer goods, education, energy, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, public sector, retail, technology, and telecommunications, as well as service providers. Nutanix, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

