Head-To-Head Contrast: Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) & S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA)

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) and Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

S&T Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Red River Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. S&T Bancorp pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Red River Bancshares pays out 6.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. S&T Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Red River Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. S&T Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

S&T Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red River Bancshares has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

63.4% of S&T Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of Red River Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of S&T Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Red River Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares S&T Bancorp and Red River Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&T Bancorp $535.52 million 2.57 $144.78 million $3.74 9.63 Red River Bancshares $108.46 million 3.48 $36.92 million $5.12 10.33

S&T Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Red River Bancshares. S&T Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red River Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares S&T Bancorp and Red River Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&T Bancorp 27.03% 11.70% 1.55% Red River Bancshares 27.43% 13.28% 1.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for S&T Bancorp and Red River Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score S&T Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Red River Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

S&T Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.14%. Red River Bancshares has a consensus target price of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.01%. Given Red River Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Red River Bancshares is more favorable than S&T Bancorp.

Summary

Red River Bancshares beats S&T Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits. It also manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions. In addition, the company distributes life insurance and long-term disability income insurance products, as well as offers title insurance agency services to commercial customers; and acts as a reinsurer of credit life, accident, and health insurance policies. S&T Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit. In addition, the company provides treasury management, private banking, and brokerage; investment advisory, financial planning, and a suite of retirement plans; debit and credit cards, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and wire transfer services; online banking services, including access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; and banking services in person, through ATMs, drive-through facilities, night deposits, telephone, mail, mobile banking, and remote deposits. Red River Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Louisiana.

