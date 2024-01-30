Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share.
Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance
HTLF stock opened at $38.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.39.
Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 25.26%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1,098.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 7.3% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.
About Heartland Financial USA
Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.
