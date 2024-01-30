Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

HTLF stock opened at $38.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.39.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 25.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Financial USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1,098.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 7.3% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

