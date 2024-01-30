Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 179,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,973 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Helmerich & Payne worth $7,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,910,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,317,000 after purchasing an additional 319,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,891,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,634,000 after buying an additional 86,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,985,000 after buying an additional 310,770 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 406.4% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,815,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,679 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,235,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,241,000 after acquiring an additional 100,679 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HP opened at $36.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $49.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.81 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 15.76%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HP. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Benchmark cut Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.88.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

