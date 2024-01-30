Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.81 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $36.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.40. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $49.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HP. Citigroup upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays cut Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

