Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.81 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.
Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance
Shares of HP stock opened at $36.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.40. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $49.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.54.
Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on HP. Citigroup upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays cut Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HP
About Helmerich & Payne
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
