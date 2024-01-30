Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.81 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $36.28 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $49.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

