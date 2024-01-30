Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Herc were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Herc by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,739,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,852,000 after purchasing an additional 149,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Herc by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,108 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Herc by 30.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,630,000 after purchasing an additional 261,276 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Herc by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,965,000 after purchasing an additional 21,693 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Herc by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,451,000 after acquiring an additional 32,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Herc stock opened at $153.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.97 and a 1 year high of $162.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRI shares. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

