Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth $15,124,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hilltop by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 498,672 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 111.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,776,000 after acquiring an additional 371,133 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hilltop by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,004,000 after purchasing an additional 291,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HTH. Raymond James raised shares of Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

NYSE:HTH opened at $33.14 on Tuesday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $35.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.89 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 37.87%.

In other Hilltop news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 2,500 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $75,100.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,048.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

